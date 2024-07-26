CRASHING WAYWARD Announce New Single "Bullet For A Heart"
July 26, 2024, 43 minutes ago
The electrifying modern rock band, Crashing Wayward, is set to release their new single, "Bullet For A Heart", on Friday, August 2.
Produced, recorded, and mixed by Shawn McGhee, whose impressive portfolio includes work with In This Moment, Disturbed, and Five Finger Death Punch, this track is poised to make a significant impact on the rock music scene.
Crashing Wayward tour dates:
July
26 - Las Vegas, NV - KOMP 92.3 Homegrown Radio Show
Auguguts
3 - Asbury Park, NJ - Wonder Bar
4 - Sea Bright, NJ - Driftwood Beach Club
16 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl (with Filter)
29 - Parker, CO - Wild Goose Saloon
30 - Rapid City, SD - The Park
31 - Lake Andes, SD - Fort Randall Casino
September
25 - Twin Falls, ID - Big Papa’s Grill
26 - Bend, OR - Midtown Ballroom
27 - Seattle, WA - The Central Saloon
29 - Olympia, WA - Wild Man Gastropub
October
6 - Las Vegas, NV - Industrial Sound (with Flat Black)
(Photo - Julie Bergonz)