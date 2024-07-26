CRASHING WAYWARD Announce New Single "Bullet For A Heart"

The electrifying modern rock band, Crashing Wayward, is set to release their new single, "Bullet For A Heart", on Friday, August 2.

Produced, recorded, and mixed by Shawn McGhee, whose impressive portfolio includes work with In This Moment, Disturbed, and Five Finger Death Punch, this track is poised to make a significant impact on the rock music scene.

Crashing Wayward tour dates:

July

26 - Las Vegas, NV - KOMP 92.3 Homegrown Radio Show

Auguguts

3 - Asbury Park, NJ - Wonder Bar

4 - Sea Bright, NJ - Driftwood Beach Club

16 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl (with Filter)

29 - Parker, CO - Wild Goose Saloon

30 - Rapid City, SD - The Park

31 - Lake Andes, SD - Fort Randall Casino

September

25 - Twin Falls, ID - Big Papa’s Grill

26 - Bend, OR - Midtown Ballroom

27 - Seattle, WA - The Central Saloon

29 - Olympia, WA - Wild Man Gastropub

October

6 - Las Vegas, NV - Industrial Sound (with Flat Black)

(Photo - Julie Bergonz)