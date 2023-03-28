CRAZY LIXX And Frontiers Announce New Recording Agreement; Special Release On The Way

Frontiers Music Srl is pleased to announce that they have extended their relationship with Swedish hard rockers, Crazy Lixx, for the release of more new studio albums and a renewal of the license for their catalog releases.

There will also be a special upcoming release, the first to be released under the new agreement, featuring remixes, re-records, and unreleased/new songs that will be out before the year's end. Further details on that release will be forthcoming.

"I'm really happy to have reached a new deal with Frontiers Music, whom Crazy Lixx have worked with for nearly 15 years, releasing six studio albums and one live album to this day. Leading up to this new record deal we've talked a lot about the ever changing music business and the place for rock music (and naturally Crazy Lixx) in it and I now feel confident that we are all on the same page and have the motivation, drive and willingness to try new things in order to reach the next level in the years to come. Work has already started on the coming releases and I can't wait to tell our listeners about it," says Crazy Lixx vocalist Danny Rexon.

"We've had a long working relationship with Danny Rexon and Crazy Lixx over the years and I consider them one of the truly great acts on the Frontiers' roster. Danny's passion and creativity and great production work, also with Chez Kane, and songwriting are an honor to have in our family! Danny's also got an insightful mind for the business and is a great and welcome collaborator for how we can continue to creatively promote Crazy Lixx in the ever-changing world of the music industry. Long live Crazy Lixx and long live ROCK," adds Serafino Perugino, President and Head of A&R, Frontiers Records.

Additionally, the band has announced upcoming tour dates with the legendary W.A.S.P. in Europe. Dates run from April 8th in Hamburg, Germany, through the 21st in Karlstad, Sweden.

Lineup:

Danny Rexon - Vocals

Jens Anderson - Bass

Joél Cirera - Drums

Chrisse Olsson - Guitar

Jens Lundgren - Guitar