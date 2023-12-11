CRAZY LIXX Release "Sword And Stone" Music Video From Upcoming Two Shots Of Glory Compilation

Frontiers Music will release the new Crazy Lixx compilation, Two Shots At Glory, on February 16. The new single and UST video for “Sword And Stone” is out today.

Two Shots At Glory serves as a commemoration of Crazy Lixx's illustrious 20+ year career, featuring reimagined renditions of their iconic choruses, unforgettable hooks, and electrifying guitar solos, all while introducing some exciting new surprises.

The compilation is introduced by reimagined classics from the band’s catalogue “Whiskey Tango Foxtrot”, “Lights Out!” and “Fire It Up” in the past few months. All accompanied by UST videos that draw inspiration from a wide range of films, from blockbuster hits of the 90s to lesser-known 80s B-movies. They've gained immense popularity with both new and longtime fans, amassing nearly 10 million views in the past year. Some of these videos have even gone viral and climbed the official YouTube rock music charts.

Check out the new vdeo for "Sword And Stone" below.

Consistently releasing one album after another, Crazy Lixx, the Swedish hard rock sensation, has solidified its position as the forefront in the resurgence of '80s hard rock in Scandinavia. With staggering views in the millions for well-loved videos such as "Wild Child" and "Hunter Of The Heart" on YouTube, remarkable streaming figures for hit tracks like "Blame It On Love," "Hell Raising Women," and "XIII," and the inclusion of "Wild Child" in the Nicolas Cage horror film Willy’s Wonderland, Crazy Lixx is unwaveringly advancing in their quest for global dominance.

Tracklising:

"Two Shots At Glory"

"Fire It Up ('23)"

"Invincible"

"Lights Out! ('23)"

"Sword And Stone"

"Whiskey Tango Foxtrot ('23)"

"Ain't No Rest In Rock N' Roll ('23)"

"In The Night ('23)"

"Only The Dead Know ('23)"

"Sympathy ('23)"

"Church Of Rock ('23)"

"Sword And Stone" video:

"Fire It Up ('23)" video:

"Lights Out! ('23)" video:

"Whiskey Tango Foxtrot (’23)" video:

Crazy Lixx are:

Danny Rexon - Vocals

Jens Anderson - Bass

Joél Cirera - Drums

Chrisse Olsson - Guitar

Jens Lundgren - Guitar