CRAZY LIXX To Release Two Shots Of Glory Compilation In Early '24; "Whiskey Tango Foxtrot (’23)" Single Streaming

Frontiers Music Srl announces the forthcoming release of a new compilation album from Swedish hard rockers, Crazy Lixx, entitled Two Shots Of Glory, set for release in early 2024. The anthology is introduced today with a reimagined classic from the band’s catalog, “Whiskey Tango Foxtrot (’23)" available globally at all DSPs.

Two Shots Of Glory is a celebration of the band’s 20+ year career with reimagined versions of their big choruses, memorable hooks and riffs, impressive guitar solos along with some new surprises. A full tracklist, street date, and pre-order campaign will be announced at a later date.

Listen to “Whiskey Tango Foxtrot (’23)” here, and below.

Album after album, Swedish hard rockers Crazy Lixx have continuously carved out their reputation as leaders of the Scandinavian led ‘80s hard rock revival. With views in the millions for popular videos like “Wild Child” and “Hunter Of The Heart” on Youtube, outstanding streaming numbers for tracks like “Blame It On Love”, ”Hell Raising Women”, and “XIII”, and ”Wild Child” being featured in the Nicolas Cage horror movie “Willy’s Wonderland,” Crazy Lixx are steadily continuing on their march towards world domination.

Crazy Lixx will be on tour across Spain/Portugal this Fall with additional dates planned in 2024 including the Monsters of Rock Cruise 2024 departing out of Miami, Florida.

Current tour schedule is as follows:

November

2 - Bilboa, Spain - Santana 27

3 - A Coruna, Spain - Sala La Paquirri

4 - Leon, Spain - Lion Rock Fest 2023

5 - Lisboa, Portugal - RCA Club

7 - Sevilla, Spain - Sala CUSTOM

8 - Murcia, Spain - Garage Beat Club

9 - L’hospitalet De Llobregat, Spain - Salamandra

March

2-7 - Miami, Florida - Monsters of Rock Cruise 2024

10 - Mexico City, Mexico - La Piedad

12 - Santiago, Chile - Club Rbx

13 - Buenos Aires, Argentina - Teatrito

15 - Curitaba, Brazil - Jokers

16 - Belo Horizonte, Brazil - Mister Rock

17 - Sao Paolo, Brazil - Carioca Club

July

26-28 - Rottenburg-Seebronn, Germany - Rock of Ages Festival

Crazy Lixx are:

Danny Rexon – vocals

Joél Cirera - drums

Jens Anderson – bass guitar

Chrisse Olsson - guitar