CRAZY SWEDES – Deluxe Edition Of Self-Titled Album To Feature PINK FLOYD, BILLY COBHAM Covers

Jam rockers Crazy Swedes have shared the details for the Deluxe Edition of their self-titled debut album. Originally released on August 20, 2021, the band is back with three new tracks to add to an already outstanding first entry. In addition to the ten tracks found on the standard version, the deluxe edition includes live covers of Pink Floyd's "Shine On You Crazy Diamond" and "Stratus" by Billy Cobham, along with an original acoustic track, "Indigo Chrome".

The deluxe edition of Crazy Swedes will be released on September 23.

Tracklisting:

“Key Lime”

“Flight #4”

“Dark Matters”

“Big Trouble”

“Mr. V”

“What’s On Tap”

“Wavelength”

“Now Or Never”

“Southern Fried”

“Distant Shores”

“Shine On You Diamond (Live)” (Pink Floyd cover)

“Stratus (Live)” (Billy Cobham cover)

“Indigo Chrome”