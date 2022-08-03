CROWNE Feat. EUROPE, H.E.A.T., ART NATION Members To Release Live From Studio Gröndahl EP In August; "Kings In The North" Live Video Posted

Sweden's Crowne will release a special live EP, Live From Studio Gröndahl, on August 19. The release is a little treat to hold fans over while they await the release of the band's second album, which is currently in the works.

A live performance of "Kings In The North" from the EP is available now on all digital platforms. Watch a video of the performance below, and pre-order/save Live From Studio Gröndahl, a digital only release, here.

In 2021, Crowne unleashed their debut album Kings In The North, which fully delivered on the promise of the combination of the members' pedigrees. Comprised of vocalist Alexander Strandell (Art Nation), guitarist/keyboardist/producer Jona Tee (H.E.A.T.), bassist John Levén (Europe), and drummer Christian Lundqvist (The Poodles), the debut was a true tour de force of Scandinavian melodic hard rock. The debut album also featured Love Magnusson (Dynazty) providing guitar solos and as the band commences work on a follow-up, Magnusson has fully joined the fold as the band's lead guitarist.

While fans eagerly await the arrival of the band's follow-up album, the band gathered in the studio to record the special live EP, Live From Studio Gröndahl. Featuring the now five-piece band tearing through five incredible tracks from Kings In The North, this EP allows the fans to hear (and see, in the accompanying video performance) a glimpse of the band playing live together in an intimate setting.

Live From Studio Gröndahl tracklisting:

"Kings In The North"

"Sharoline"

"Perceval"

"Mad World"

"Save Me From Myself"

"Kings In The North" live video:

Lineup:

Alexander Strandell - Lead Vocals

Love Magnusson - Guitar

Jona Tee - Guitar/Keyboards/Backing Vocals

John Levén - Bass

Christian “Kicken” Lundqvist - Drums