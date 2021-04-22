CRYPTOSIS – Album Release Show Streams This Weekend

Dutch futuristic multi-metal eruption Cryptosis are streaming their show celebrating the release of their debut album, Bionic Swarm, on April 24th. Tune in at 8:45 PM UTC +01 here or via Facebook. The show, which is organised by Metropool, will include a big LED wall, epic visuals, the album performed in full, and a short documentary on the recordings.

The band's debut album, Bionic Swarm, was released on March 26th 2021 by Century Media Records and can be ordered at this location.

Bionic Swarm is a concept album consisting of eight dystopian stories that take place in the year 2149. Each track is a personal narrative of certain progress or technological advancements seen through the eyes of its inhabitants, both human and non-human.

Cover art by Eliran Kantor / Cryptosis logo by Christophe Szpajdel:

Tracklisting:

“Overture 2149”

“Decypher”

“Death Technology”

“Prospect Of Immortality”

“Transcendence”

“Perpetual Motion”

“Conjuring The Egoist”

“Game Of Souls”

“Mindscape”

“Flux Divergence”

“Transcendence” video:

“Death Technology” video: