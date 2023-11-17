CRYPTOSIS Launch “Master Of Life” Single

Following their Bionic Swarm debut album from 2021, Dutch progressive death / thrash metal outfit Cryptosis continue to push the boundaries of the style with a new EP entitled The Silent Call, scheduled for release December 1st, 2023.

A next new Cryptosis single is being released today with the song “Master of Life”, which can be checked out in visualizer featured artwork by Kuba Sokólski and animation by Frank.

Cryptosis comment about the new song “Master Of Life” as follows: “'Master Of Life' propels listeners into a realm where traditional metal meets the avant-garde, forging a new frontier in the ever-evolving landscape of extreme music. Prepare to be captivated by the bold, the dynamic, and the extraordinary. As 'Master Of Life' unfolds, the lyrics become a poignant commentary on the delicate balance between technological advancement and the preservation of human essence."

Next to the brand new song that serves as title-track to this release, the EP contains the previously unreleased song “Master Of Life” (from the 2021 album sessions) as well as live versions of the album songs “Prospect Of Immortality” and “Transcendence” recorded in Athens, Greece in November 2022 during Cryptosis’ latest European tour.

Tracklisting:

“The Silent Call”

“Master Of Life”

“Prospect Of Immortality” (Live In Athens)

“Transcendence” (Live In Athens)

"Master Of Life":

"The Silent Call":

