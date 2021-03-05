CRYPTOSIS Release Single And Video For "Death Technology"

Dutch metal trio Cryptosis has released a new single and video for “Death Technology”.

The band have checked in with the following quote: "For decades, people have tried to store their deceased bodies using low-temperature freezing techniques. This song is about a person who wakes up from cryosleep in the year 2149 and realises he is being detained and used as a test subject in a secret lab. The lyrics describe a technology that is very advanced and complex seen through the eyes of the test subject. The music is a reflection of that intricate technology. The riffs are built in a technical and extremely fast paced style. Whereas the structure of the song is built in the opposite direction, resembling the old yet simple world that this person is coming from."

Cryptosis will release their debut album Bionic Swarm on March 26. The album will be available in the following formats and can be preordered here:

-CD Digipak – all outlets

-Gatefold black LP+CD – all outlets

-Gatefold dark green LP+CD – CM EU Onlineshop (200 LPs)

-Gatefold red LP+CD – Band Shop (200 LPs)

-Gatefold neon yellow LP+CD – District 19 Shop (200 LPs)

-Gatefold golden LP+CD – EMP & Nuclear Blast (100/100 LPs)

-Digital Album

To celebrate “Bionic Swarm”, Cryptosis play a live stream show at Metropool on April 24, starting at 20:30 PM CET. The stream will take place here.

Cover art by Eliran Kantor / Cryptosis logo by Christophe Szpajdel:

Tracklisting:

“Overture 2149”

“Decypher”

“Death Technology”

“Prospect Of Immortality”

“Transcendence”

“Perpetual Motion”

“Conjuring The Egoist”

“Game Of Souls”

“Mindscape”

“Flux Divergence”

"Death Technology":

“Transcendence” video: