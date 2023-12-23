CYHRA Guitarist EUGE VALOVIRTA Shares Gear Talk Q&A (Video)

Cyhra guitarist Euge Valovirta has a gear-oriented Q&A session via his official YouTube channel. Check it out below.

Valovirta recently shared a guitar tutorial video paying homage to Extreme guitarist Nuno Bettencourt, which can be viewed below.

Valovirta: "Playthrough of 'Warheads' from Extreme's III Sides To Every Story, 'Rise' solo, classic riffs and licks and the gear he has used throughout the years."

Valovirta runs through "Warheads", some general info, the gear, key elements to Bettencourt's sound, technique and playing style, and finishes off with the 'Rise' solo.

Cyhra released their new studio album, titled The Vertigo Trigger, on August 18th via Nuclear Blast Records. They have announced three shows for Finland, due to take place February 2024. Dates are listed below.

Cyhra held an album release party in Gothenburg, Sweden at Valand on The Vertigo Trigger's release day. Fan-filmed video is available below.

The setlist was as follows:

"Ashlight"

"Let's Have My Story Told"

"Letter to Myself"

"Bye Bye Forever"

"I Am the One"

"1,000,000 Fahrenheit"

"Karma"

"Heartrage"

"Battle From Within"

"Ready to Rumble"

"Life Is A Hurricane"

"Live A Little"

"If I"

"Here to Save You"

"Dreams Gone Wrong"

"Out of My Life"