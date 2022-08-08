CYMBALIC ENCOUNTERS Feat. Former BRAND X Members To Release Cerulean Cathedral Album; Promo Video

Cerulean Cathedral is the third release by Cymbalic Encounters, a concept by drummer/songwriter Mark Murdock, formerly of Peter Banks Empire and recently with Fernando Perdomo’s Out To Sea Band on Cruise To The Edge.

Cerulean Cathedral features former Brand X members John Goodsall (R.I.P.) and Percy Jones, who also contributed tracks on two previous releases; Exploration Of The Southern Constellation and Mark Murdock Cymbalic Encounters, respectively.

The album will be released on CD/digital on September 16. A vinyl release will follow on October 21. Available on all digital platforms and Bandcamp. Watch a promotional video below.

Tracklisting:

Cerulean Cathedral

The Fallout Shelter at St. Peter’s Sq.

Flight to Catharsis

The Endless Film at the Endless Theater

The Unwelcome Doormat

Lost Shadows

Man with the Changing Face

Polarity

Falling Velocity

Promo video:

Featuring:

Mark Murdock - drums, percussion and keyboards

John Goodsall - guitar

Percy Jones - fretless bass

Additional “Cymbalic” contributors:

Hiroyuki Namba - piano and synthesizers on songs 1,2,3,4 & 9

Tim Pepper - vocal on songs 4,6 & 9

Joe Berger - lead guitar on songs 2 & 8

Jimmy Hisafumi Maeda - fretless bass on songs 5 & 8

Preston Murdock - lead guitar on songs 5 & 9

Katsumi Yoneda - guitar on songs 6 & 9

Ken Hall - electric 12 string on song 6