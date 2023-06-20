D.R.I. Announce 40th Anniversary Australia Tour With Special Guests HIRAX

Hardline Media are pleased to announce the return of D.R.I., and welcome, for their first time in Australia, Hirax. After selling out shows in Australia the last time they were down under, the Dirty Rotten Imbeciles are set to pack it out yet again.

Formed in ’82 in Houston, Texas, D.R.I. recorded their first release that year, packing 22 songs into 18 minutes of their cult classic EP debut, The Dirty Rotten EP. With only 1000 copies pressed, demand caused the EP to be released on LP in 1983, and so was born the Dirty Rotten LP. A huge inspiration for new bands at the time and a recording that had the band named the fastest band in the world.

In ’84 they released a follow-up EP, Violent Pacification. Then came the release of their second full-length album, Dealing With It (1985), which took the band in a distinct Metal direction, while still remaining utterly hardcore. And so their Crossover Thrash years began, to a now cult status. Supported by such fans as Dave Lombardo (Slayer), who is often heard shouting out D.R.I. as a huge influence on him.

Their aptly-named third album Crossover (1987), further confirmed their redirection to a more thrash metal sound - with the songs becoming slower, longer and more complex. Henceforth, D.R.I. became the leaders of the "crossover" movement, a style that combined punk, hardcore and metal. Albums followed, including Four Of A Kind (1988), Thrash Zone (1989), Definition (1992), Live (their first live album, released in 1994) and Full Speed Ahead (1995).

Understandably, what followed was a busy decade of extensively touring around the world. In 2015, the band made it back to the studio, recording the long-awaited But Wait There's More EP (released 2016). And once again, this hard-working band began touring the world again for their, pun intended, hardcore legion of fans - many of whom have been fans for 40 years!

Thrashing as hard as ever, Australia get ready for some D.R.I. mayhem in February 2024!