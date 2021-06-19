DAMON JOHNSON & THE GET READY Release "Talk Yourself Into Anything" Video

Damon Johnson & The Get Ready have released their new video for the second single from Battle Lessons, "Talk Yourself Into Anything". The video, shot at the iconic Castle Recording Studio in Nashville, was directed by Damon's friend Rob Arthur (who is also the keyboardist for Peter Frampton).

As Damon says of the new video, "It was a thrill to work with the mega-talented Rob Arthur, and of course our soul brother and the fourth member of The Get Ready, Nick Raskulinecz. He did a fantastic job acting the part of 'big shot rock producer' and took things to a whole other level with his portrayal... which was really just him being himself!"

Nick Raskulinecz says, "I'm super proud of Damon and the songs he brought to the table back in early 2020 when we had our first meeting about a new album. 'Talk Yourself Into Anything' caught my attention immediately with its fat riffs and Damon's unique storytelling. This new video turned out awesome and I fully expect an Oscar nomination for me stellar acting performance (HA!)."

In live news, Damon Johnson & The Get Ready will make their first appearances in the U.K. this winter while supporting their friends Buckcherry. A complete list of dates can be found here.

The video for "Battle Lessons" can be seen below. Order your copy of the album now at this location.

To read BraveWords scribe Aaron Small's interview with Damon Johnson, click here.

(Photo: Adam Jones)