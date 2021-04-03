DAMON JOHNSON & THE GET READY To Perform Battle Lessons Live In Its Entirety Via Pay Per View Livestream

Damon Johnson & The Get Ready recently released their new album, Battle Lessons. With touring on hold due to the pandemic, Damon and his bandmates will perform the Battle Lessons album in its entirety for the first time via ivestream from Nashville, TN on April 16 at 8 PM Central.

Tickets can be purchased now at this location. The livestream will be available to watch anytime over 72 hours, and repeat.

The video for "Battle Lessons" can be seen below. Order your copy of the album now at this location.

To read BraveWords scribe Aaron Small's interview with Damon Johnson, click here.

(Photo: Adam Jones)