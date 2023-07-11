"DANCIN'" DAVID LEE ROTH Wants You To "Vote For Pedro"?; Video
Van Halen singer, David Lee Roth, is back with yet another of his interpretive dance videos. In the video below, captioned "Vote For Pedro" , Roth performs a little dance to Jamioroquai's 1999 hit, "Canned Heat".
Note: "Vote For Pedro" is a reference to a campaign slogan in the 2004 cult-classic film, Napoleon Dynamite. It is often used politically or nostalgically.
DLR recently released his latest episode of The Roth Show, in which he discusses... spit. Watch below: