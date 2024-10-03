Dancing With The Stars Welcomes GENE SIMMONS As Guest Judge For "Hair Metal" Night; JOEL HOEKSTRA To Perform

People is exclusively reporting that Gene Simmons is joining Dancing With The Stars for a theme night that hits close to home.

The rock legend is slated to be the guest judge alongside Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough on “Hair Metal” night of the dance competition show. The October 8 episode will see the 11 pairs return to the dance floor with routines to iconic rock ‘n’ roll anthems.

To begin the night, the pros will perform the opening dance to “Rock And Roll All Nite” by Simmons’ band KISS. The performance was choreographed by pro Pasha Pashkov and will feature guitarist Joel Hoekstra from Whitesnake.

Ahead of the exciting episode, judge and former pro Hough will coach the dancers on the ins and outs of lifts and tricks required in the genres of dances for the night.

