DANKO JONES, MIKEY AND HIS UKE, Members Of NOFX And FISHBONE Cover DEAD KENNEDYS Classic "Police Truck" (Video)

Toronto rocker Danko Jones has checked in with a new lockdown video:

"Check out this quarantine jam I did with Mikey And His Uke. It's a cover of the Dead Kennedys song 'Police Truck' featuring Darrin Pfeiffer, Eric Melvin from NOFX, Mikey And His Uke, and Norwood Fisher from Fishbone. An honour to sing one of my favourite DK songs with these gentlemen. Miachel Crusty put this video together."

Danko Jones recently released an official lyric video for their new single, "Flaunt It". Check it out below. "Flaunt It" is taken from their forthcoming album, Power Trio, which is due to be released on August 27. It was produced by Eric Ratz.

Danko: "I’m gonna be real here, it FUCKING RULES. I’m very proud we made this album and HOW we made this album."

Tracklist:

"I Want Out"

"Good Lookin'"

"Saturday"

"Ship Of Lies"

"Raise Some Hell"

"Blue Jean Denim Jumpsuit"

"Get To You"

"Dangerous Kiss"

"Let’s Rock Together"

"Flaunt It"

"Start The Show" (feat. Phil Campbell)

"Flaunt It" lyric video:

"I Want Out":