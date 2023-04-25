DANZIG / SAMHAIN Alumni STEVE ZING's BLAK29 Release New Music Video "Blackout"

Powerhouse duo Blak29, led by the multi-talented Steve Zing, are back with a sexy, catchy, and heavy as hell music video for “Blackout”, from their latest record, The Waiting, out now via Cleopatra Records.

The video juxtaposes a bright, illuminated stage show with the dark and seductive figure for whom the song was written. There’s plenty of modern flare here by way of sharp production and doomier undertones, but the classic party anthem also wouldn’t be out of place on a playlist with Alice Cooper.

“'Blackout' is the lead song off the new Blak29 album that was inspired by a gothic insta girl,” says Zing. “I chose to do a performance video and added the model Venice Alexa to complement the song.”

“Everybody’s screaming for that gothic little demon. Ya ever watch the hot goth chicks dancing around at a show or club? You know that they’re deadly, but for some reason, you find them attractive!”

“I love videos of people playing. I love the gear, the energy, and how the images translate to the audio experience that we have when we’re not on our phones or looking at screens. My hope is that others can have the same experience with ‘Blackout’."

Coming from a background playing with such names as Samhain, Mourning Noise, and even the unholy legion that is Danzig, and named for Zing’s June birthdate and love for playing roulette, the band’s sound is as unique and classic as Las Vegas itself.

Zing handles vocals and drums on this record, and Dan Tracey does bass and guitar. Both wrote and co-produced the album. Zing also recruited Danzig bandmate Johnny Kelly (Type O Negative, Quiet Riot), Tommy Victor (Prong, Ministry), and Jyrki 69 (The 69 Eyes) for guest spots on the record. The sampling of songs on the album range from snarling, and rock fury to more contemporary thrashers backed by the power of a storied musical career and a full command of the genre.

Tracklisting:

"Blackout"

"Destroyer" feat. Jyrki 69 & Tommy Victor

"Waiting For The Sun To Go Down"

"Go Go Little One"

"End Of Days"

"Of Love Of Hate Of Pain"

"Bleeding Love"

"The Waiting (A Token Of Your Death)"

"Don't Mind The Pain"

"I Am Screaming (But Nobody Hears)"

"Long Cool Woman" feat. Jyrki 69 [CD Only]

Order the CD / Vinyl now via Cleopatra Records. Get the Digital version here.

