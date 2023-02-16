DANZIG / SAMHAIN Alumni STEVE ZING's BLAK29 Release New Single "Bleeding Love"; Audio

Blak29 is readying the release of their second album, The Waiting. The album's second single, "Bleeding Love" hits streaming services today. Listen here, and below.

Coming from a background boasting such names as Samhain, Mourning Noise, and even the unholy legion that is Danzig, Steve Zing presents a new record from his current band and passion project, Blak29. The upcoming album, The Waiting, will be released on Cleopatra Records on March 3, and will be available on all streaming platforms.

“Bleeding Love” is about the torments of life in this world, whether it be driven by love, anger, or the push and pull of what we are supposed to believe in and the fact that we are to think that someone else's beliefs is the right answer,” says Zing. "Raging Wars in my world, I'm coming back, coming back for more."

The song starts off with a driving riff and some grunge-fueled vocals that wouldn’t sound out of place in an amphitheater or a small biker bar. It’s heavy yet catchy. If you aren’t singing along to the refrain by the end of the song, you aren’t doing it right. While other songs on the record lean harder into grooves or heavy riffs, this track has some distinct flavors of Alice in Chains paired with the very unique stylings of Blak29.

Featuring Zing on vocals and drums, Dan Tracey bass and guitar, both wrote and produced the album. The songs on this record pick up where the first album left off, but also hit things harder than ever before. Zing also recruited Danzig bandmate Johnny Kelly, Tommy Victor, and Jyrki 69 vocalist of The 69 Eyes, for guest spots on the record. The sampling of songs on the album range from snarling, rock fury to more contemporary thrashers backed by the power of a storied musical career and a full command of the genre.

Stay tuned for the full album, out March 3, and more singles and tour and show announcements coming soon.

Order the CD / Vinyl now via Cleopatra Records. Pre-save the Digital here.

Tracklisting:

"Blackout"

"Destroyer" feat. Jyrki 69 & Tommy Victor

"Waiting For The Sun To Go Down"

"Go Go Little One"

"End Of Days"

"Of Love Of Hate Of Pain"

"Bleeding Love"

"The Waiting (A Token Of Your Death)"

"Don't Mind The Pain"

"I Am Screaming (But Nobody Hears)"

"Long Cool Woman" feat. Jyrki 69 [CD Only]

"Destroyer" video: