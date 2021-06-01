DANZIG / SAMHAIN / BLAKK29 Member STEVE ZING Reissues His Early ‘80s Hardcore Punk Project MOURNING NOISE; “Dawn Of The Dead” Music Video Streaming

The punk rock revolution of the 1970s not only influenced legions of music lovers through political and social commentaries, it also inspired an entire generation of budding musicians to pick up the guitar, drum sticks, sledgehammer, whatever and form their own band. One such rebellious upstart was Steve Zing, who found inspiration in a little punk rock outfit out of New Jersey called The Misfits.

“Steve was one of the few younger kids who used to sit on the wall and listen outside The Misfits rehearsals,” remembers Misfits founder and vocalist Glenn Danzig.

Zing would eventually form Mourning Noise, a piss-and-vinegar fueled hardcore punk group that, like their horror punk mentors, had a penchant for the dark and macabre - demons, graves, monsters, and the like. Although brief, Mourning Noise caused a ruckus loud enough to get the attention of Danzig who would eventually recruit young Zing to both of his post-Misfits bands, Samhain and Danzig.

Now, the complete studio recordings from Mourning Noise are being reissued on a deluxe collection that includes rare studio outtakes plus a special live performance at the legendary WFMU studio (CD and digital-only bonus tracks). In addition, Zing has written all new liner notes sharing for the first time ever the entire history of this brief but important band. The collection also features the full endorsement and introductory blurb from Glenn Danzig.

“Finally,” writes Zing, “35 years later, a piece of my youth lives on. Enjoy!”

For a preview of what’s in store, check out the first single “Dawn Of The Dead” and a ghoulish new video that resurrects vintage concert footage of Zing & Co. performing live. Watch below, and stream the single here.

Mourning Noise will be available on both CD and your choice of three vinyl colors - Blue, Pink, and Red, as well as on all digital platforms starting July 2. Buy the CD/vinyl/t-shirt here.

Pre-order/pre-save the digital version here.

Tracklisting:

1982 Reel Platinum Studio - 7" EP

"Dawn Of The Dead"

"Fighting Chance"

"Laser Lights"

"Demon Eyes"

"Addiction"

1981 Blue Moon Studios - Demo

"Monster Madness"

"Vincent's Theme"

"Underground Zero"

1984 Reel Platinum Studio - unissued LP

"Nestle Baby Killer"

"Death In A White Cloud"

"Crimson Carrie"

"Mr. Surveillance"

"Progress For The People"

"Monster Madness"

"Murder Machine"

"Empty Grave"

"Vincent's Theme"

"Underground Zero"

"Barbarian Hunt"

1984 Reel Platinum Studio - unissued LP outtake

"Batman"

"Monster Madness" (Version 2)

1985 Reel Platinum Studio - outtake

"Foolish Grief"

Live on WFMU 1982 (CD Only)

"Progress For The People"

"Fighting Chance"

"Vincent's Theme"

"Laser Lights"

"Sergio"

"Addiction"

"Demon Eyes"

"Radical"

"Crimson Carrie"

"Dawn Of The Dead"

"Monster Madness"

“Dawn Of The Dead” video: