DARK FUNERAL Celebrates 30 Years Of Raw Power With Reworked Debut Album; Re-Recording Of "Open The Gates" Streaming

Swedish black metal icons, Dark Funeral, are celebrating three decades of blasphemy with a re-worked version of their debut album.

Dark Funeral (30th Anniversary Edition) is due on August 9 via Century Media Records and has been remixed by David Castillo and re-mastered once again by Thomas "Plec" Johansson.

To celebrate the release and to give fans a taste of the new sonics, the band is now sharing the first re-recorded single, "Open The Gates", along with a visualizer. The clip, which was created by 12 Inch Media, can be found below.

Dark Funeral guitarist and original member Lord Ahriman comments, “In January 1994, Blackmoon (RIP) and I put our entire income and savings into a recording session and pressing 1,000 copies of our 4-track debut Mini-CD. A Mini-CD we released ourselves too. To now reach the significant milestone with an epic 30th anniversary is of course very honourable for me & the band. Three decades of Swedish black metal filled with precious memories. It is now time for us to reflect on what started it all, a 30-year epic journey, filled with experiences and an unbreakable bond. And in this honor, we have breathed new life into these legendary songs & given them an honest but modern update. Enjoy!“

Find rare material from the band's ominous beginnings in 1994 — an ultimate rendition and must-have for devoted disciples of darkness!

Album Formats:

- CD Jewelcase

- Limited hand-numbered Transparent Blue-Black Marbled 180g Vinyl

- Limited hand-numbered Clear Smoke Marbled 180g Vinyl (US EDITION)

- Strictly Limited hand-numbered transparent Blue-Black Marbled 180g Vinyl including signed Art Print - Only 300 copies worldwide (Century Media Exclusive)

- Digital Album

Pre-order here.

Dark Funeral (30th Anniversary Edition) tracklisting:

"Open The Gates"

"Shadows Over Transylvania"

"My Dark Desires"

"In The Sign Of The Horns"

"Open The Gates" (Re-Recording 2024)

"Shadows Over Transylvania" (Re-Recording 2024)

"My Dark Desires" (Re-Recording 2024)

"In The Sign Of The Horns" (Re-Recording 2024)

"Open The Gates" (Re-Recording 2024):

Music & Lyrics by Blackmoon & Lord Ahriman

1994 Recordings & Mixes by Dan Swanö, Mastered by Thomas "Plec" Johansson

2024 Recordings & Mixes by David Castillo, Mastered by Thomas "Plec" Johansson

Video Production by 12 Inch Media

Artwork: Blackmoon & Lord Ahriman

Dark Funeral lineup (1994):

Lord Ahriman – Guitars

Blackmoon – Guitars

Draugen – Drums

Themgoroth – Bass & Vocals

Dark Funeral lineup (2024):

Lord Ahriman – Guitars

Heljarmadr – Vocals

Chaq Mol – Guitars

Jalomaah – Drums

Adra-Melek – Bass