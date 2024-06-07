DARK FUNERAL Celebrates 30 Years Of Raw Power With Reworked Debut Album; Re-Recording Of "Open The Gates" Streaming
June 7, 2024, 30 minutes ago
Swedish black metal icons, Dark Funeral, are celebrating three decades of blasphemy with a re-worked version of their debut album.
Dark Funeral (30th Anniversary Edition) is due on August 9 via Century Media Records and has been remixed by David Castillo and re-mastered once again by Thomas "Plec" Johansson.
To celebrate the release and to give fans a taste of the new sonics, the band is now sharing the first re-recorded single, "Open The Gates", along with a visualizer. The clip, which was created by 12 Inch Media, can be found below.
Dark Funeral guitarist and original member Lord Ahriman comments, “In January 1994, Blackmoon (RIP) and I put our entire income and savings into a recording session and pressing 1,000 copies of our 4-track debut Mini-CD. A Mini-CD we released ourselves too. To now reach the significant milestone with an epic 30th anniversary is of course very honourable for me & the band. Three decades of Swedish black metal filled with precious memories. It is now time for us to reflect on what started it all, a 30-year epic journey, filled with experiences and an unbreakable bond. And in this honor, we have breathed new life into these legendary songs & given them an honest but modern update. Enjoy!“
Find rare material from the band's ominous beginnings in 1994 — an ultimate rendition and must-have for devoted disciples of darkness!
Album Formats:
- CD Jewelcase
- Limited hand-numbered Transparent Blue-Black Marbled 180g Vinyl
- Limited hand-numbered Clear Smoke Marbled 180g Vinyl (US EDITION)
- Strictly Limited hand-numbered transparent Blue-Black Marbled 180g Vinyl including signed Art Print - Only 300 copies worldwide (Century Media Exclusive)
- Digital Album
Pre-order here.
Dark Funeral (30th Anniversary Edition) tracklisting:
"Open The Gates"
"Shadows Over Transylvania"
"My Dark Desires"
"In The Sign Of The Horns"
"Open The Gates" (Re-Recording 2024)
"Shadows Over Transylvania" (Re-Recording 2024)
"My Dark Desires" (Re-Recording 2024)
"In The Sign Of The Horns" (Re-Recording 2024)
"Open The Gates" (Re-Recording 2024):
Music & Lyrics by Blackmoon & Lord Ahriman
1994 Recordings & Mixes by Dan Swanö, Mastered by Thomas "Plec" Johansson
2024 Recordings & Mixes by David Castillo, Mastered by Thomas "Plec" Johansson
Video Production by 12 Inch Media
Artwork: Blackmoon & Lord Ahriman
Dark Funeral lineup (1994):
Lord Ahriman – Guitars
Blackmoon – Guitars
Draugen – Drums
Themgoroth – Bass & Vocals
Dark Funeral lineup (2024):
Lord Ahriman – Guitars
Heljarmadr – Vocals
Chaq Mol – Guitars
Jalomaah – Drums
Adra-Melek – Bass