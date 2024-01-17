DARK FUNERAL Frontman Hospitalized; Will Miss Upcoming Shows With GRÁ

Dark Funeral frontman Heljarmader has been hospitalized with thrombosis (blood clots) and will miss the next two shows with his other band Grá.

The 40-year-old singer said in a social media post:

Who wants to live forever? I've just returned from a really close conversation with Death himself but I'm not dead or dying yet. I suffered from a pretty severe thrombosis (blood clot), luckily I got hospitalized in time and I got the treatment needed to manage my condition, there's also a long term plan in the making for maximum recovery. I'm being well taken care of and have the right people, and family, right here with me. Please respect my privacy.

“What I need to tell you though, and this is the reason I feel obligated to make this ordeal public, is that I will not be able to perform on two of my upcoming shows and for that I am very frustrated. We don't know exactly how extensive this will be, but as of now I will definitely not be able to do the Grá shows in Athens (Jan 26) and Stockholm (Feb 3). I am not allowed to by the medical team that is taking care of me, as it could put my health at risk. However! The shows WILL be executed by the rest of the band and Niklas will step in on double duty with guitar and vocals so the gigs are NOT cancelled. I do encourage you all to go and enjoy them, you are being given a unique performance and by doing so, you support Grá and you also support me.

“Regarding future shows, me and my medical team are certain that I will be fully recovered in time and to fulfill everything else that is on my schedule.

“Thank you for understanding and I will tell you more when I can. Right now this is all there is to be said and I need time to rest to recover, thanks for your time. /Heljarmadr”

In the Chaoszine clip below, Dark Funeral frontman Heljarmadr reveals his story as a metal vocalist.

Dark Funeral performed "Leviathan" from their 2022 album, We Are The Apocalypse, during their set at Bloodstock 2022. Watch professionally-filmed footage below:

Watch the band perform "Nail Them To The Cross" at the same show: