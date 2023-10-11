DAVE KERZNER To Release Heart Land Mines Vol. 1 Album; Featuring Guests From KANSAS, PINK FLOYD, STEELY DAN

Progressive Rock artist Dave Kerzner, known for co-founding the band Sound Of Contact with Phil Collins’ son Simon and as the keyboardist of the band Arc of Life with members of Yes is releasing a new solo album entitled Heart Land Mines Vol. 1. It’s an autobiographical concept album about leaving Los Angeles in the ‘90s after a breakup and driving cross country with a guitar to think, reflect and write songs.

The album is Kerzner’s fourth solo effort following up on his previous release The Traveler. It features an ensemble cast of musicians including Fernando Perdomo (Echo in the Canyon), Matt Dorsey (Sound of Contact), Durga McBroom (Pink Floyd), Elliott Randall (Steely Dan), Lyle Workman (Jellyfish, Beck), Joe Deninzon (Kansas) and more.

“This album was many years in the making,” says Kerzner. “I’ve worked on it on and off since the mid-90s. The stories in the songs are based on true events in my life when I was in my 20’s. Now, 25 years, I’m thrilled to finally present the first volume to be heard publicly!”

Dave Kerzner’s Heart Land Mines Vol. 1 will be released on CD and digital download on his Bandcamp page and other popular album download sites on October 18th. A 6 song EP from the album called “Heart Land Mines: The Eye” is currently streaming on all major platforms.

Various versions of the album including a deluxe edition that include a surround sound Blu-Ray can be ordered on Bandcamp.