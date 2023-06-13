DAVID CROSBY Tells PROFESSOR OF ROCK About THE BYRDS' Banned Classic "Eight Miles High" - "It Was Seen As A Thinly Veiled Drug Song"; Video

Professor Of Rock has released the new video below, along with the following message:

"Up next, three historic interviews in one episode on a song that was on its way to being a huge #1 hit during one of the most competitive moments in music history, but it was sunk by getting banned... 'Eight Miles High' by The Byrds. Radio refused to play this psychedelic classic because they thought it was about drugs. As we’ll find out next from the two legends who co-wrote it - Roger McGuinn and David Crosby - it was actually written about a transcontinental flight. They changed the title because it sang better and because The Beatles had a hit with a similar word. It was moving up the charts on its way to #1 when it was banned from being played, but it still made history as song that started a whole new genre. Find out the story from a half dozen legends next, including members of The Byrds and The Zombies."