DAVID ELLEFSON Discusses His Love For KISS - "PETER CRISS Is Unequaled, He Set The Bar All Drum Solos Are Measured Against"; Video

Bassist David Ellefson (ex-Megadeth) guests on Episode 552 of the Three Sides Of The Coin podcast. Watch below.

A message states: "From humble farm roots in rural Minnesota, David Ellefson has come a long way, literally and figuratively, to conquering stages around the World as bassist of thrash metal titans Megadeth. Revered for his unique, hard-hitting playing style, and unwavering dedication to his musical craft, Ellefson has woven a vast professional tapestry as a bassist, songwriter, record producer, clinician and author. As a member of Megadeth, he has been awarded 10 Grammy nominations, countless gold & platinum records and toured the world for the better part of 3 decades.

"In addition to Megadeth, David has lent his playing and writing abilities to several other recording and touring projects including Soulfly, F5, Temple Of Brutality, Altitudes And Attitude (with Frank Bello of Anthrax) and Metal Allegiance, the "supergroup" formed by Mark Menghi with David, Mike Portnoy, and Alex Skolnick who released their eponymous debut in 2015 on Nuclear Blast.

"Ellefson who holds a Bachelor's degree in business marketing and continues to lecture on a variety of music and business related topics, has also ventured out into other related forays, as president of record label EMP Label Group (Ellefson Music Productions), and with his own coffee brand Ellefson Coffee Co."

Ellefson recently announced his inaugural Bass Warrior Tour, gracing select European cities with a captivating evening of cherished classics, deep cuts, and insightful storytelling from his illustrious career. This journey will encompass his role as a co-founding member of Megadeth, his Ellefson solo material, and more.

Ellefson, with enthusiasm, expressed, "I've approached my career as that of a musical warrior, always accompanied by my bass guitar. I eagerly anticipate bringing these songs back to the stage, while sharing introspective and entertaining anecdotes about their creation. It's been a wild ride of low notes and high stakes!"

Accompanying him on this tour is Italian guitarist and musical director, Andy Martongelli, a longtime friend and collaborator who has been by Ellefson's side during his solo ventures, Basstory®, Ellefson-Soto, and Altitudes & Attitude tours across Europe.

On drums Roberto Pirami (Michael Angelo Batio, Rowan Robertson, Gus G), on vocals Titta Tani (Ehfar, ex-drummer of Claudio Simonetti's Goblin), on rhythm guitar Walter Cianciusi (Geoff Tate band).

Tour dates:

February

23 - Borderline Club - Pisa, Italy

29 - Kill Joy - Roma, Italy

March

1 - Il Druso - Bergamoo, Italy

2 - Il Giardino - Lugagnano, Italy

5 - Analog Live hall - Budapest, Hungary

7 - Reigen Live - Vienna, Austria

8 - Eden Klub Underground - Broumov, Czech Rep

9 - L.A. Live Style Club - Cham, Germany

10 - The Pitcher - Dusseldorf, Germany

12 - Mdn - Kolin, Czech Rep

13 - Bounty Rock Cafe' - Olomouc, Czech Rep

14 - Kino Regis - Bochnia, Poland

15 - Rc Mlyn - Vrutky, Slovakia

16 - Kollosseum - Kosice, Slovakia

17 - Randal – Bratislava, Slovakia