DAVID LEE ROTH - "I Want Workout Tips From KEITH RICHARDS"; Audio

March 2, 2023, 35 minutes ago

David Lee Roth is back with a new season of his podcast, The Roth Show. Listen to the latest episode below:

Earlier today, Roth released another "studio live" recording, this time sharing "Unchained". As with the previously released "studio live" recordings of "Everybody Wants Some" "Dance The Night Away", "Ain't Talkin' 'Bout Love", "Panama", and "You Really Got Me",  "Unchained" was recorded in May 2022 at Henson Studios in Los Angeles, CA.

Roth is backed on all tracks by Al Estrada (guitar), Ryan Wheeler (bass) and Francis Valentino (drums). Listen to all tracks below:



