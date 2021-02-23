DAVID LEE ROTH - Learn To Play Eat 'Em And Smile Album With LickLibrary; Video Trailer

LickLibrary’s Classic Albums: David Lee Roth - Eat 'Em And Smile, is available now at this location. A video trailer can be found below.

Released in July, 1986, Eat ‘Em And Smile is the debut full length solo album by original Van Halen vocalist David Lee Roth. Featuring an all-star virtuoso lineup of Steve Vai, Billy Sheehan, and Gregg Bissonette. Both a huge critical and commercial success, this classic album saw Roth return to a hard rock sound comparable with that of early Van Halen, but with some speed metal, lounge and even jazz influences thrown in for good measure.

In this course, LickLibrary’s Sam Bell walks you through the many highlights of each song from this ‘80s rock classic one phrase at a time, including Steve Vai’s outrageous guitar riffs and solos from legendary tracks such as; “Shyboy”, “Tobacco Road” and “Yankee Rose”.

Learn to play the following:

"Yankee Rose"

"Shyboy"

⊲ I’m Easy"

"Ladies’ Nite In Buffalo?"

"Goin’ Crazy"

"Tobacco Road"

"Elephant Gun"

"Big Trouble"

"Bump And Grind"

"That’s Life"