DAVID LEE ROTH Meets TAYLOR SWIFT In "Lavender Forgiveness" Video

Van Halen singer, David Lee Roth, is showing off his dance moves once again. He's shared a new video, soundtracked by Taylor Swift's "Lavender Haze", and including a talk-over. Check it out below:

Back in January, Roth released a video in which he took a shot at Wolfgang Van Halen, suggesting Wolfgang had guests of Roth's thrown out of Van Halen shows.

In the clip, Roth first recounts a time Wolfgang had bouncers throw out women who he thought were groupies, but turned out to be the band’s accountants.

He states: “And what I don’t know is this kid, this schlemiel kid, has commandeered a couple of monkeys to go in back, behind my back, over to the side of the stage and throw out these two great dames that I invited to be my guests to the show. And he throws them out of the building. He’s teaching me a lesson. What this fucking kid doesn’t know, they’re carrying the paychecks for all 82 people on the road crew.”

Later, talking about a 2015 Van Halen show at the Hollywood Bowl in 2015, Dave says, “I’m about to launch into ‘Ice Cream Man’, and this fuckin’ kid, he commandeers two muscle monkeys, locates the one dame that is my guest; she’s off in the wings of the Hollywood Bowl. They find her, make her do the walk of shame past all the other guests, out into the parking lot and throw her out of the building! Wolfie Van Halen’s gonna teach me a lesson by throwing out what he thinks is my girlfriend. But guess what? Not only is this an accountant again, and not only is she carrying the paychecks for 82 of us on the road crew, but she’s carrying cash bonuses for everybody there. You may wanna pull over on this next one; you’re gonna pee your pants. Remember New York City? It’s the same fuckin lady!”

And now, People is reporting that Sammy Hagar doesn’t take the mean-spirited comments that Roth made about Wolfgang lightly.

While speaking with People on Saturday ahead of MusiCares’ Person Of The Year ceremony and concert held in honor of Jon Bon Jovi at the Los Angeles Convention Center, Hagar shared his reaction to the recent comments that Roth made about the bassist, who played alongside his father in Van Halen from the time he was 15 in 2006 to 2020.

According to Hagar, Roth’s negativity towards Wolfgang that he aired out in the YouTube video all comes down to “jealousy.”

“Look, if you really think about what he said, it's like do I sense a little tinge of jealousy in there or something?” Hagar, who was among the performers at Saturday’s MusiCares event, says. “Does he feel like he's left out or something?"

"I mean, honestly, the only thing I can say without being cruel is he needs to find a new dispensary,” he jokingly says. “That one's not working for him.”

Hear Roth's full rant below: