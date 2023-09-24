DAVID LEE ROTH Performs "You Really Got Me" With ROYAL MACHINES At Oracle CloudWorld 2023 Convention In Las Vegas; Fan-Filmed Video Available

On September 20th, former Van Halen frontman David Lee Roth performed with the allstar cover band, Royal Machines, at the Venetian Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada for Oracle CloudWorld 2023. Fan-filmed video is available below.

Roth also performed the Van Halen classics "Panama" and "Jump". Watch for video in the coming days.

Royal Machines also featured Steve Stevens (Billy Idol), Billy Morrison (The Cult, Billy Idol), Chris Chaney (Jane's Addiction), Mark McGrath (Sugar Ray), Shirley manson (Garbage), Tommy Clufetos (Black Sabbath, Ozzy Osbourne), Dexter Holland (The Offspring) and Darryl McDaniels (Run-DMC) and more.