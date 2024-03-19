DAVID LEE ROTH Shares ALEX MELTON's Indie Rock Cover Of VAN HALEN's "Jump"; Video

David Lee Roth has released the video below, featuring Alex Melton's acoustic alt-pop indie rock cover of Van Halen's classic hit, "Jump".

Alex Melton previously released the video below, stating, "We all know the iconic synth line, but I had never really given this song a proper listen all the way through until I decided to do this cover. I loved the idea of slowing the verses waaay down and letting each line breathe, while keeping the upbeat pace of the pre-chorus intact. I love the layers that pop in and out, and I'm really digging my new shooting methods that allow me to do longer takes with video. Hope you enjoy!"