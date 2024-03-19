DAVID LEE ROTH Shares ALEX MELTON's Indie Rock Cover Of VAN HALEN's "Jump"; Video

March 19, 2024, 16 minutes ago

news hard rock rarities van halen david lee roth alex melton

David Lee Roth has released the video below, featuring Alex Melton's acoustic alt-pop indie rock cover of Van Halen's classic hit, "Jump".

Alex Melton previously released the video below, stating, "We all know the iconic synth line, but I had never really given this song a proper listen all the way through until I decided to do this cover. I loved the idea of slowing the verses waaay down and letting each line breathe, while keeping the upbeat pace of the pre-chorus intact. I love the layers that pop in and out, and I'm really digging my new shooting methods that allow me to do longer takes with video. Hope you enjoy!"



