DAVID LEE ROTH Was "Born To Be Wild"; Video

David Lee Roth is back with another of his videos, this time doing a dance routine to the Steppenwolf classic, "Born To Be Wild". Roth captioned the video "National Anthem".

The Van Halen legend previously shared the clip below, captioned, "The trouble with Cuban coffee is a week later, I'm drowsy again..."

Roth recently released the song “J.A.F.D.I.P. (Just Another Fu**in’ Day In Paradise)”. A visualizer accompanying the track is available below: