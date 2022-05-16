DAYGLO ABORTIONS - Canadian Punk Legends Hit The Road With CITIZEN RAGE For Cross Canada Tour

Dayglo Abortions are ripping up Canada this June as they release their newest album, Hate Speech. If you’ve been a Dayglo fan for a long time then you won’t be disappointed, this album is chalked full of thrashing guitars, heavy bass tones and drums that kick you right in the face. Recorded and engineered with Edmonton’s Rob Lawless this album is nothing more than another Canadian classic punk rock masterpiece.

Joining Dayglo is Calgary OG hardcore punks, Citizen Rage. Team Cr has been out and about since 2014 shredding with bands like Madball, Ignite, Cro-Mags, Cancer Bats, Comeback Kid and many more. With a back catalogue of 6 EPs and a full length on its way this fall, CR is really looking forward to getting out and touring like crazy this June and having some fun with Canadian legends the Dayglo’s.

Tour dates:

June

13 - Victoria, BC - Upstairs Lounge

14 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw theatre

15 - Nelson, BC - The Royal

16 - Calgary, AB - Dickens

17 - Edmonton, AB - Starlite Room

18 - Saskatoon, SK - Amigo’s

19 - Winnipeg, MA - Bull Dog Event Centre (all ages)

20 - Thunder Bay, ON - Black Pirates Club

22 - Hamilton, ON - Doors

23 - oronto, ON - Hard Luck Bar

25 - Montreal, QC - Traxide

26 - Ottawa, ON - The Dominion

27 - Quebec City, QC - La Source De La Martinière

30 - Moncton, NB - TBA

July

2 - Fredericton, NB - Punk Fest

3 - Halifax, AB - TBA

"This album is dedicated to the people that helped us make it. Scott Bennet and Scott Henderson, for essentially talking me into making it, then offering their studio (the lap of luxury) so we could do the pre-praductlon Work while in the middle of Covid-19 induced lock-downs. Then Rob lawless, and Terry Paholek, for allowing us to Invade their studio (The physics lab) in Edmonton Alberta, and for the brilliant work the did making it sound so good. Next is Matt Jak and Sherry Benson, and family, for inviting us into their home and putting us up in Edmonton. And finally Tyson Cale Boyd and the people at The Starlight for putting on the show that paid our travel expanses. Well why the fuck stop there, The Edmonton Jak's for always rocking out with us, and all of you for supporting through the years. Cheers to all of you."

Dayglo Abortions are:

Murray (The cretin) Acton - guitar, lead vocals

Matt Fiorito - guitar, backup vocals

Blind Marc - Drums. Mike Jak - guitar

Scott Henderson - bass guitar

Rob Lawless - Drums on smart food

Matt Jak & Carmen Jak - backup vocals

Terry Paholek - fact checking & debunking