DAYS OF JUPITER Sign To Reigning Phoenix Music; Release “Original Sin” Single

After teasing fans for the past few days, Swedish hard rock/metal quintet Days Of Jupiter have announced that a new album is finally in the making, the first to be released through Reigning Phoenix Music (RPM). To bridge the gap until their upcoming fifth studio album, tentatively set for release in early 2025, Days Of Jupiter give fans an early taste with their new single “Original Sin” today.

"'Original Sin' is hard hitting and intense with great melodies. It's a killer song with great energy and has quickly become one of our favourites, and we hope it will become one of yours. Are we all destined to be sinners?" the band add.

Days Of Jupiter create an intense, yet empathetic and thoughtful style of metal with a contemporary touch, making them a standout addition to the label's roster. They join a roster which includes many promising acts as well as some of the heavyweights of the scene.

"We are back! Yes, it has been a minute, but now we are back and we are very excited to announce that Days Of Jupiter have signed a worldwide multi-album deal with RPM. We are highly confident that RPM will be able to take us to another level and to spread our music all over the world. We think this is a fantastic combo!" the band admit.

RPM label strategist Nils Wasko adds, "We are delighted to welcome Days Of Jupiter at RPM! The band, with their exceptional singer Janne Hilli, have a truly talent on the microphone who, together with his band members, offers a load of melodic hard rock and alternative metal songs that will amaze fans all over the world. RPM will actively support Days Of Jupiter on this path and advance their career on a national and international level."

Days Of Jupiter are:

Janne Hilli | vocals

Marcus Lindman | guitars

Johnny Grenwald | guitars

Janne Karlsson | bass

Magnus Larsson | drums

(Photo: Robert Hilli / Editing: Jenny Pettersson)