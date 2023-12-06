DEAD BY WEDNESDAY Drop Post-Apocalyptic Music Video For “Wasteland”; Special Hometown “Throwback” Show Announced

Metal titans, Dead By Wednesday, have unleashed a thrilling new post-apocalyptic music video for their track "Wasteland", a raw and adrenaline-fueled anthem from their Capital Conspiracy album, now available worldwide on Mindsnap Music / Combat Records, distributed by Von Artists, Ltd. (The Orchard).

Inspired by the desolate yet captivating setting of the Mojave Desert in California, the band crafted this intense song, and coincidentally, some footage was shot at the renowned "Wasteland Weekend" festival, an event synonymous with post-apocalyptic fervor held annually in late September.

What makes this video even more amazing is that Dead By Wednesday penned and recorded "Wasteland" before their gripping performance at last year's Wasteland Weekend, adding an extra layer of cosmic connection to the experience. Jessica Spinelli's expert production and cinematography, coupled with Gary Sandler's deft editing, have brought this auditory journey to life visually, capturing the essence of the wasteland realm in vivid detail. Additionally, the inclusion of footage courtesy of Wasteland World amplifies the video's authenticity and immersive quality.

In some other Dead By Wednesday news, the band has announced a “Now & Then” set happening at their annual “Opus' Blizzard Bash 2024!” This extraordinary all-day, all-age extravaganza will take place on Saturday, January 13, at the iconic Toads Place venue in their hometown of New Haven, CT.

The band is set to deliver a groundbreaking performance, splitting their live set into two parts. The first half will showcase the current DBW lineup, which has been steadfastly captivating audiences with songs from their recent 2023 album, Capital Conspiracy.

But the excitement doesn't end there. For the second half of the show, DBW will reunite the original old-school crew, featuring Opus' cousins, Ceschi & David Ramos, who were instrumental as co-founding vocalists. This reunion will transport fans back in time as the band revisits the era of Dead By Wednesday's inaugural album, Democracy is Dead. This album made a thunderous impact upon its release in 2006 under Jamey Jasta of Hatebreed's Stillborn Records, setting the stage for DBW's rise in the music scene.

For FREE advance passes / tickets that get you into this show at a discount email your request to: OMindsnap@aol.com

Lineup:

Esteban Alvarez - Vocals

Opus - Drums

Mike Modeste - Bass

Dave Sharpe - Guitar

(Photo - Jeremy Saffer)