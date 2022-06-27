DEAD BY WEDNESDAY Release "Here Comes The Dead" Music Video

New England-based underground metal band, Dead By Wednesday, released their most powerful and heaviest work to date with their new album Capital Conspiracy, out now on all music platforms world wide via Mindsnap Music / Salt Of The Earth Records. This crushing new opus from DBW is a total lesson in authentic musical aggression and was produced by Nicky Bellmore (drummer & producer of Dee Snider, Corpse Grinder, & Jasta).

Check out Dead By Wednesday’s first official single and video, “Here Comes The Dead”, below. This video was shot in New Haven, CT. at the legendary Toad’s Place and was produced by Tom Flynn who has worked with the likes of Lamb of God, Body Count, All That Remains, & many more.

“This album is a roller coaster ride of emotions. These emotions range from grief of a loved one or a passion, struggles with love and life, to current affairs in both the world and our country regarding both social and governmental affairs. To me, it was an opportunity to tell a story to the world and to share a perspective that many wouldn’t or couldn’t picture or relate to. This album is raw emotion in its purest form," says Esteban Alvarez, the vocalist for the band.

Tracklisting:

"Invincible"

"Mars In Exile"

"Here Comes The Dead"

"The Wake"

"Darkened Times"

"Antahkarana"

"Sludge"

"S.O.S."

"Wasteland"

"Pawns 2022"

"Here Comes The Dead" video:

(Photo - Jeremy Saffer)