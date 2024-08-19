DEAD RABBITS Featuring ESCAPE THE FATE And EYES SET TO KILL Members Release "Oxygen" Single And Music Video

US-based metalcore band, Dead Rabbits, has released the new single, “Oxygen”, featuring Attila‘s Chris Fronzak (AKA Fronz) on vocals. The track is taken from the band's upcoming album, Redefined,, whose release date has not yet been revealed. The album was produced by heavyweights Howard Benson and Neil Sanderson of Three Days Grace under their Judge & Jury label.

Stream/download "Oxygen" here, and watch the music video below.

Craig Mabbitt (frontman of Dead Rabbitts and Escape The Fate) has stated about the new track: "'Oxygen' is a song about bottling the shit that life throws at you up so much you feel like you can’t breathe, playing pretend and wearing a mask with a smile when you’re feeling the complete opposite, an empowering tune to help push you through and find that strength inside again and there’s no better feature I could’ve asked for when it comes to giving the middle finger to life’s bullshit and living your best life than Fronz. He absolutely crushed it.”

“I'm stoked to announce that I had the honor of working on the new single “Oxygen” with the incredible Dead Rabbitts," Fronz adds and continues, "This track is straight fire, and it was an absolute blast collaborating with Craig for the first time. Craig's an absolute beast on the mic, and his energy brought out the best in all of us. Can't wait for you all to hear it!”