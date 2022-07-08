DEAD TIRED – “Tyrants Palace” Video Streaming; Satan Will Follow You Home Album Out Now

Today, Hamilton, Ontario band Dead Tired dropped the ferocious new album Satan Will Follow You Home. Stream it here.

“Satan Will Follow You Home is Dead Tired without the training wheels, no helmet, going off a ramp made of machetes into a piranha tank filled with pepper spray," says singer George Pettit. "Also there's a saxophone part in one of the songs."

The band also shared the video for "Tyrants Palace." Watch below:

The self-produced, full-length offering from the band fronted by Alexisonfire vocalist Pettit is a crushing, 10-track collection that's both beautifully orchestrated and cathartically chaotic. Physical copies of the record are now available to order and include two vinyl variants of the LP and a t-shirt. An exclusive 7" featuring two b-side tracks "TV Tears" and "Stars Burn Out" can also be ordered at dinealonestore.com.

"I think we're really stepping into our own sound with this one," states guitarist Franz Stefanik, who was recently featured by INKED. "When we first started, we didn't really have any goals or ambitions other than playing music and having fun, but things are starting to feel more serious and everyone's really excited about that. Our writing is evolving and we're starting to wear our influences on our sleeves a bit more."

Dead Tired's unrelenting musical onslaught is best defined by way of contrasts and contradictions, existing in the ether between opposing forces and foiling ideas. Satan Will Follow You Home spans a more expansive sonic spectrum than anything you've heard from the quintet, comprised of Stefanik, fellow guitarist Marco Bressette, bassist Nick Ball, the aforementioned Pettit, and new drummer Theo McKibbon. Its elevated production quality embraces ears like a warm hug, only to then hit like a string of haymakers straight to the chest.

“We really dove into the production on this one,” Franz Stefanik explains, noting the freedom they had to experiment sonically while recording at their Hamilton HQ – dubbed the ‘Deadquarters’ – with Marco Bressette, a decorated engineer and producer, at the controls. “We spent more time going through different guitar, amp, and pedal set-ups and getting everything mic'd properly than we did actually tracking, and I think it shows.”

That’s not to say they’ve strayed from the chaotic and combustible energy of their earlier work; instead, they’ve distilled it, made it exponentially more potent, and used it as an anchor to go off and explore increasingly ambitious styles and sounds. Atop a solid foundation inspired by early Converge and Cave-In, Kyuss, and Dead Kennedys, we get everything from sickly saxophone licks to stacked vocal harmonies.

The band yearns to get back to bludgeoning fans with their blazing, hard-hitting live shows – something that Stefanik says weighed heavily on their minds while recording thanks to the global pandemic that forced them into a temporary holding pattern. “That felt like such a big defeat,” he adds, “so making this album became our distraction, and a great motivator to keep our creativity and lives going.”

Needless to say, they’re keen for their return to any stage that’ll have them, from major international festivals to the crammed clubs that first confirmed they were onto something special back in 2014.

“It feels so good to have new material, a new lineup, and the excitement that comes with being able to play shows again,” Stefanik says in closing. “We’re stoked to have relit that spark to the point that, really, this feels like an entirely new band.”

A group of well-seasoned scene veterans dropping a career-defining record, reinvigorated with the vivacity of a new band? Yet another example of Dead Tired thriving in a place between opposites, adhering to no set agenda or rules outside of their own.

Satan Will Follow You Home tracklisting:

"Predatory Loans"

"Show Me A Sign"

"SWFYH"

"Breakfast of Participants"

"Vast Lethality"

"Tyrants Palace"

"Creeping Dread"

"New World Pigs"

"Aging Out"

"Domestic"

"New World Pigs":

"Domestic" video:

(Photo - Nick Ball)