DEATH ANGEL Announce 8th Annual X-Mas Shows With Special Guests FORBIDDEN, Streaming Live Worldwide

Bay Area thrash legends, Death Angel, return to the stage for their 8th Annual X-Mas Shows with special guest Forbidden, and openers Frolic and Tornadic at The Great American Music Hall in San Francisco, CA on December 21 and 22.

Tickets for the shows are sold out! However, those not able to attend in person, fear not. Both nights will be streamed live for fans around the world. Visit deathangel.us to get tickets and have your faces melted virtually.

Commenting on the X-Mas shows the band says: “Tis The season! The eighth annual “Another Death Angel Christmas” shows are coming up! And what once was a Bay Area Thrash Metal tradition is now something we want to make A World Wide Thrash Metal tradition! We will be making both shows available to view via a live stream from The Great American Music Hall in San Francisco.

"December 21st, we will be joined by Forbidden and Frolic. And... December 22nd, we will be joined by Forbidden and Tornadic.

"All three bands will part of the live stream events! And there will be a virtual merchandise booth with exclusive Death Angel merchandise available to purchase. Also both shows will be available for continuous viewing through December 30th.

"So! Get your live stream tickets for this Thrash Metal Holiday tradition NOW!"

The Annual X-Mas Show wraps one of the busiest years for Death Angel, which was highlighted by non-stop shows in support of their critically acclaimed album Humanicide, including tours of Asia, Europe and North America with the likes of Kreator, Sepultura, Sacred Reich, Testament and Exodus to name a few.

(Photo - Stephanie Cabral)