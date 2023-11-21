Death, Drag And A Decade Of GAYC/DC: The World’s One And Only All-Gay AC/DC Tribute Band - "My Dad Used To Say Musicians Are Just One Step Above Hookers In A Bar"

In a loud and proud edition of AC/DC Beyond The Thunder, Chris Freeman, the flamboyant founder and frontman of the world's first and only all-gay AC/DC tribute band, GayC/DC, sits down for an exclusive interview which marks the band's 10th anniversary and dives deep into their journey from tongue-in-cheek covers like "Whole Lotta José" and "Let There Be Cock" to unexpected collaborations with rock legends Doug Pinnick from King’s X and Sebastian Bach of Skid Row fame.

Freeman shares his personal story in a candid discussion, shedding light on the challenges he faced while hiding his homosexuality growing up outside of Seattle, where he was routinely beaten at school and eventually forced out of his home at 16, selling drugs to make ends meet. Music, especially the authenticity of bands like AC/DC, became his lifeline. So he decided to become a full time musician.

“My dad used to say musicians are just one step above hookers in a bar,” recalls Freeman, “And I’d be like, what’s wrong with that?”

He eventually moved to LA, and after a 10 year stint with an all-gay tribute to the Go-Go’s called the Gay-Gays, Chris decided to shift gears and reverse the aesthetic of AC/DC’s traditional blue collar jeans and t-shirt stage clothes to feather boas, tiaras, and school girl skirts. Complete with playful stage names from Phil Rudd to Fellatio Rudd and Bon Scott to Boner Scott, GayC/DC emerged pushing the boundaries of the AC/DC tribute experience.

“You’ve got so many great AC/DC tribute bands that get the look down,” Freeman admits to listeners, “We are not gonna get the look down with THIS lineup!” He laughs.

Prior to GayC/DC, Freeman formed Pansy Division, the first openly gay rock band featuring predominantly gay musicians focusing mainly on LGBT issues, sex and relationships, and often presented with humorous overtones. Pansy Division eventually opened for Green Day, performing at sold out shows across the country—including Madison Square Garden where he called his father backstage to share the moment.

“He didn’t care,” recalls Freeman. “He was totally disappointed in me entirely.” Freeman’s father and mother would never see a single performance throughout his career.

Despite their predominantly straight audience, Freeman is empowered to showcase his true colors while emphasizing the importance of delivering a powerful musical experience that stays true to AC/DC's legacy.

“Being gay and being seen as gay to me is really important…but if we’re going to do this, it’s got to be right. The music has got to sound good,” Freeman declares, with the band's excitement about the possibility of even AC/DC acknowledging their unique tribute.

Throughout the show, listeners get to hear several of the band’s AC/DC covers as well as a deeper look at the individual members of GayC/DC, from bass player Glen Pavan, to Brian Welch on drums and Steve McKnight on lead guitar.

And as a tribute to Clint Yeager, GayC/DC's rhythm guitarist who recently passed away at 53, the episode honors his legacy and announces an open call for a new rhythm guitarist. Talented gay musicians in the Los Angeles area are invited to audition for this exciting opportunity by submitting clips via GayCDCoffical.com.

AC/DC Beyond The Thunder, hosted by Kurt Squiers, Gregg Ferguson, and Eric Kielb, has consistently delivered engaging conversations with notable guests. The podcast, now celebrating its fifth year with over a quarter of a million streams, pledges to donate to the Make A Wish and Nordoff Robbins Foundations. Fans and listeners are encouraged to support these causes by visiting BeyondtheThunder.com and contributing as little as $1.

