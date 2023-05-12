"Death Metal" Horror Film Available On Blu-Ray This Month; Video Trailer

VIPCO & BayView Entertainment are releasing the heavy metal horror, Death Metal, this month. Death Metal is coming to Blu-ray (Region Free) on May 30. Watch a video trailer below, and pre-order the film here.

Synopsis: A death metal band is on its last legs after a disastrous European tour and is about to be dropped by their label. Hiring a legendary producer from the Norwegian black metal scene, the band sets out to record their latest album in a remote farmhouse outfitted with top-of-the-line gear. Ivan, the lead guitarist, plans to record The Devil’s Concerto, a piece of music he brought back from Europe that – according to myth – drives audiences mad. What the band didn’t expect was that the myth was true, and they must now survive the curse that’s been unleashed.