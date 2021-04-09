DEATH POP RADIO Sign With Dark Star Records; First Track Streaming

Death Pop Radio has announced their self-titled debut album, released on May 7 via Dark Star Records. Preorders available here and a video for “Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em” is streaming below.

Death Pop Radio began their journey as a song, not a band. A fun collaboration that quickly blossomed into a full-blown hard-pop-grunge melting pot of backstories and musical experience.

"This album, for Death Pop Radio, was a perfect reflection of what happens when you take four guys with a wide range of tastes musically, mix in self-reflection, some humor, some horror, a pandemic, and heat it all up over a flame of desire to create something you were waiting for someone else to do." - Death Pop Radio.

"Death Pop Radio has the fire, the image, the sound and the songs that will destroy all in its path... the road ahead looks clear, once unleashed there will be no stopping this monster." - Jeffrey A. Swanson / President of Dark Star Records

Their debut single and video, “Ravens”, had thousands of views and hits within days. Death Pop Radio was born and came into the world with a natural buzz within the Chicago music scene.

The band started in late 2017 when guitarist Dee J Nelson ran into lead vocalist Eric Liljehorn at a King’s X show in Chicago. A few quick word; a potential collaboration and mutual love for all things musical blossomed. The two began working on a few of Dee J’s songs together and both could tell something right away was simply “clicking”. Shortly after the release of “Ravens”, it was clear a full band was in order. In need of a name, the band started out by temporarily using the title of its flagship song "Ravens" and while the temp name stuck longer than expected the guys eventually found the name that would fit them and their unique blend of rock and grunge - Death Pop Radio.

Tracklisting:

“Monster TV”

“Ravens”

“Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em”

“Bitten Lips”

“Wake Up Drop Dead”

“Roses And Disdain”

“Knocked Down”

“Rat Tail”

“Flatliners”

“Fuck It”

“Like A Bomb” (The Joy Thieves Remix)

“Fuck It” (Radio Edit)

“Knocked Down” (Radio Edit)

“Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em” video: