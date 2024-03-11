DECEASED To Release Children Of The Morgue Album In August; Details Revealed

The new record from underground legends, Deceased, is on the way. Titled Children Of The Morgue, the album is slated for release in August via Hells Headbangers Records.

Children Of The Morgue will be recorded this spring at Oblivion Studios, where the band has recorded quite a few past records including Fearless Undead Machines and Supernatural Addiction. It will be a concept record of life and death, with a running time of around one hour. Full cover artwork and tracklisting below.

Children Of The Morgue tracklisting:

"Destination: Morgue"

"Children Of The Morgue"

"Turn To Wither"

"Terrornaut"

"The Reaper Is Nesting"

"Uninvited Dirge"

"The Grave Digger"

"Eerie Wavelengths"

"Fed To Mother Earth"

"Skull With The Vacant Stare"

"Brooding Lament"

"Farewell (Taken To Forever)"

Musically, band leader King Fowley says, "It's as always 100% Deceased! There will be fast parts, slow parts, melodic parts, noisy parts, and everything in between." He also calls it their "darkest record to date lyrically."

Before the album is recorded, the band will go out for a short tour with Vio-lence and Exhorder in early April.

Tour dates:

April

5 - Cambridge, MA - Middle East

6 - Brooklyn, NY - Monarch

7 - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts

8 - Baltimore, MD - The Ottobar

10 - Cleveland, OH - The Winchester

11 - Cincinatti, OH - Legends

12 - Detroit, MI - Sanctuary

13 - Chicago, IL - Reggies

During the tour, Deceased will have for sale the new Hells Headbangers CD editions of 2000's Supernatural Addiction (yellow disc) and 2018's Ghostly White (blue disc). Additionally, Hells Headbangers' vinyl reissue of 1995's The Blueprints of Madness is slated for September.