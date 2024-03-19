DEEP PURPLE Announce EU/UK Leg Of "=1 More Time Tour" With Special Guests REEF And JEFFERSON STARSHIP

Deep Purple have announced the = 1 More Time Tour. The band will perform in Europe and in the UK this October and November.

Jefferson Starship will be special guests on the Europe dates, and Reef will be special guests for the UK shows. Tickets and VIP Meet & Greet Packages go on pre-sale beginning Wednesday, March 20. Get the full list of dates and links on the Tour Page.

Meet & Gree VIP Package includes:

- Great Ticket

- Meet n Greet with band member (will not include Ian Gillan)

- Photo Op with band members (will not include Ian Gillan)

- 1 Personal Item autographed

- Exclusive VIP Merchandise - To Be Determined

- Commemorative laminate & lanyard

* Meet and Greet / Photo Op may be socially distanced based on any potential COVID related restrictions/precautions.

EU/UK tour dates:

October

17 - Katowice, Poland - Spodek Arena

19 - Berlin, Germany - Max-Schmeling-Halle

20 - Berlin, Germany - Messehalle

22 - Mannheim, Germany - SAP Arena

23 - Munich, Germany - Olympiahalle

25 - Essen, Germany - Grugahalle

26 - Lingen, Germany - Emsland Arena

28 - Brussels, Belgium - Forest National

29 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggodome

31 - Esch-sur-alzette, Luxembourg - Rockhal

November

1 - Paris, France - Zenith

4 - Birmingham , UK - Resorts World Arena

6 - London , UK - 02

7 - Leeds, UK - FD Arena

9 - Manchester , UK - AO Arena

10 - Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro

Find Deep Purple's complete tour itinerary here.

Warner Records and Rhino Entertainment honour Deep Purple's Machine Head, the album which featured “Smoke On The Water”, with a comprehensive version introducing new mixes and previously unreleased live recordings. Machine Head: Super Deluxe Edition will be available on March 29 as a 3CD/LP/Blu-ray and available digitally for streaming and download.

Members of Deep Purple unbox Machine Head: Super Deluxe Edition below:

In addition to the newly-remixed original album, which is included on LP and CD, The Super Deluxe Edition also contains two captivating live performances. The first, recorded on March 9, 1972, at the Paris Theatre in London, captures the group’s unrivalled stage presence during the Machine Head Tour. The second, previously unreleased, was recorded in April 1971 at the Montreux Casino in Switzerland, before the events depicted in “Smoke On The Water.”

Order your copy of Machine Head Super Deluxe via the following links:

- US, Canada & Japan

- World Excl. US, Canada & Japan

"Smoke On The Water" (2024 Remix) video:

