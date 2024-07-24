DEEP PURPLE Drummer IAN PAICE - "Every Day We Can Get On Stage And Be Part Of This Glorious Rock And Roll Circus Is A Good Day" (Video)

Guesting on the Paltrocast With Darren Paltrowitz, Deep Purple drummer Ian Paice discussed the band's new album, =1, touring plans, life on the road, and more.

When discussing the band's appeal in the US versus Europe, Paice offered the following:

"I don't think we've actually seriously worried about any one particular market, although everybody understands the US is incredibly important. It is the biggest market, and if you can get it on your side, it makes life a lot easier. But we're lucky that we do have the rest of the world. And so long as we believe in what we're doing, and the audience believe that we believe what we're doing, we're okay. That's the real secret of it. If the audience don't believe the artist, then the artist's got no chance. You've got to let them know that you are doing it for the right reasons. And for us, it's not even a financial consideration now, though nobody refuses a cheque."

"We have a great deal of fun, and we keep saying it could be one, two years and that fun won't be there anymore. So, every day we can get on stage and be part of this glorious rock and roll circus is a good day. We've been blessed with a life which has been superb to us and given us so much enjoyment, looked after our families. You can't say anything negative about it. It's been good, and I want it to be good for a little while longer."

Deep Purple recently released their new single, "Lazy Sod", following their previous singles "Portable Door" and "Pictures Of You" from =1. The band released the video below, which captures the magic in the studio:

The enigmatic album title =1 encapsulates the band’s philosophy of unity amidst complexity, promising an album that resonates deeply with their five decades spanning hard rock legacy.

The title =1 symbolizes the idea that in a world growing ever more complex, everything eventually simplifies down to a single, unified essence. Everything equals one. Its full meaning will be revealed in the coming weeks, with the artwork also playing its part. Fans have already been speculating after mysterious equations and depictions of multiverses appeared in London, Paris, and Berlin in recent days.

With three consecutive No.1 albums in their back pocket, this is Deep Purple at their pinnacle. Now WHAT?! (2013), inFinite (2017), and Whoosh! (2020) have sold over one million copies worldwide, making Deep Purple one of the most successful rock bands currently active. The latest studio album, Whoosh!, reached #1 on the album charts in 7 countries and charted in the top 10 in another 12.

Taking the US by storm this summer Deep Purple will be shaking the walls of arenas, with an explosive lineup of unforgettable hits taken from their repertoire of rock spanning over half a century.

=1 was released on July 19 via earMUSIC as Ltd. CD+DVD (Digipak), CD (Jewelcase), 2LP Gatefold (black, 180g), Ltd. Purple 2LP Gatefold (180g), Ltd. Crystal Clear 2LP (180g) and Ltd. Box Set (CD+DVD Digipak, 2LP black Gatefold, 3x exclusive 10” vinyl editions feat. live recordings from Deep Purple’s 2022 tour, exclusive Collector’s T-shirt, 2x exclusive guitar picks, 1x exclusive art print, 1x exclusive lanyard, and the chance to win a Golden Ticket giving access to all shows on the Deep Purple =1 More Time tour).

All LPs include a rich 12-page vinyl sized booklet. The bonus DVD features the approx. 60min documentary ‘Access All Areas’ joining Deep Purple backstage on tour and providing an exclusive look behind the scenes.

Further exclusive items are available via the official album store (here): Ltd. 2LP Picture Disc, Ltd. Cassette, strictly limited canvas signed by all band members - limited to 50 items only and various other merchandise items.

Tracklisting:

"Show Me"

"A Bit On The Side"

"Sharp Shooter"

"Portable Door"

"Old-Fangled Thing"

"If I Were You"

"Pictures Of You"

"I’m Saying Nothin’"

"Lazy Sod"

"Now You’re Talkin’"

"No Money To Burn"

"I’ll Catch You"

"Bleeding Obvious"

"Pictures Of You" video:

"Portable Door" video:

=1 More Time tour dates:

August

14 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live

15 - Tampa, FL - Seminole Hard Rock Event Center

17 - The Woodlands, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

18 - Durant, OK - Choctaw Casino - Grand Theater

19 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena

21 - Cincinnati, OH - PNC Pavilion at Riverbend Music Center

22 - Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

23 - Tinley Park, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

25 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

27 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre

28 - Gilford, NH - BankNH Pavilion

30 - Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

31 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

September

1 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

3 - Bridgeport, CT - Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater

4 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Broadview Stage at SPAC

6 - Bethel, NY - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

7 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

8 - Scranton, PA - The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

Tickets are available at deeppurple.com.