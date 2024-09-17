DEEP PURPLE - Fan-Filmed Video Of Entire São Paulo Show Available
September 17, 2024, 29 minutes ago
Deep Purple brought their =1 More Time tour to Espaço Unimed in São Paulo, Brazil on Seotember 13. Fan-filmed video of the entire show can be viewed below
Setlist:
"Highway Star"
"A Bit On The Side"
"Hard Lovin' Man"
"Into The Fire"
- guitar solo -
"Uncommon Man"
"Lazy Sod"
- keyboard solo -
"Lazy"
"When A Blind Man Cries
"Portable Door"
"Anya"
- keyboard solo -
"Bleeding Obvious"
"Space Truckin'"
"Smoke On The Water"
Encore:
"Green Onions" (Booker T. & the MG's)
"Hush" (Joe South)
"Black Night"