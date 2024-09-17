DEEP PURPLE - Fan-Filmed Video Of Entire São Paulo Show Available

Deep Purple brought their =1 More Time tour to Espaço Unimed in São Paulo, Brazil on Seotember 13. Fan-filmed video of the entire show can be viewed below

Setlist:

"Highway Star"

"A Bit On The Side"

"Hard Lovin' Man"

"Into The Fire"

- guitar solo -

"Uncommon Man"

"Lazy Sod"

- keyboard solo -

"Lazy"

"When A Blind Man Cries

"Portable Door"

"Anya"

- keyboard solo -

"Bleeding Obvious"

"Space Truckin'"

"Smoke On The Water"

Encore:

"Green Onions" (Booker T. & the MG's)

"Hush" (Joe South)

"Black Night"