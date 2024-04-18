DEEP PURPLE Join ALICE COOPER On Bill For Montreux Jazz Festival 2024

Deep Purple have been confirmed for the 2024 edition of the Montreux Jazz Festival, in Montreux, Switzerland. The band will perform on the same night as previously announced Alice Cooper, on Monday, July 8.

Complete Montreux Jazz Festival details can be found here.

Deep Purple recently announced the North American leg of their = 1 More Time Tour, "Celebrating Over 50 Years Of Smoke On The Water", with special guests, YES.

Ticket links at deeppurple.com.

Dates:

August

14 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live

15 - Tampa, FL - Seminole Hard Rock Event Center

17 - The Woodlands, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

18 - Durant, OK - Choctaw Casino - Grand Theatre

19 - Forth Worth, TX - Dickies Arena

21 - Cincinnati, OH - PNC Pavilion At Riverbend Music Center

22 - Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre At Freedom Hill

23 - Tinley Park, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

25 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

27 - Montreal, QC Bell Centre

28 - Gilford, NH - Banknh Pavilion

30 - Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

31 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

September

1 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health At Jones Beach Theater

3 - Bridgeport, CT - Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater

4 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Broadview Stage At Spac

6 - Bethel, NY - Bethel Woods Center For The Arts

7 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

8 - Scranton, PA - The Pavilion At Montage Mountain

Deep Purple's = 1 More Time Tour will land in Europe and the UK this October and November. Jefferson Starship will be special guests on the Europe dates, and Reef will be special guests for the UK shows.

EU/UK tour dates:

October

17 - Katowice, Poland - Spodek Arena

19 - Berlin, Germany - Max-Schmeling-Halle

20 - Berlin, Germany - Messehalle

22 - Mannheim, Germany - SAP Arena

23 - Munich, Germany - Olympiahalle

25 - Essen, Germany - Grugahalle

26 - Lingen, Germany - Emsland Arena

28 - Brussels, Belgium - Forest National

29 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggodome

31 - Esch-sur-alzette, Luxembourg - Rockhal

November

1 - Paris, France - Zenith

4 - Birmingham , UK - Resorts World Arena

6 - London , UK - 02

7 - Leeds, UK - FD Arena

9 - Manchester , UK - AO Arena

10 - Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro

Find Deep Purple's complete tour itinerary here.

Warner Records and Rhino Entertainment honour Deep Purple's Machine Head, the album which featured “Smoke On The Water”, with a comprehensive version introducing new mixes and previously unreleased live recordings. Machine Head: Super Deluxe Edition is available as a 3CD/LP/Blu-ray and available digitally for streaming and download.

Members of Deep Purple unbox Machine Head: Super Deluxe Edition below:

In addition to the newly-remixed original album, which is included on LP and CD, The Super Deluxe Edition also contains two captivating live performances. The first, recorded on March 9, 1972, at the Paris Theatre in London, captures the group’s unrivalled stage presence during the Machine Head Tour. The second, previously unreleased, was recorded in April 1971 at the Montreux Casino in Switzerland, before the events depicted in “Smoke On The Water.”

Order your copy of Machine Head Super Deluxe via the following links:

- US, Canada & Japan

- World Excl. US, Canada & Japan

Tracklisting:

LP: 2024 Remix

Side One

"Highway Star"

"Maybe I’m A Leo"

"Pictures Of Home"

"Never Before"

Side Two

"Smoke On The Water"

"Lazy"

"When A Blind Man Cries" (B-Side)

"Space Truckin’"

CD1: 2024 Remix

"Highway Star"

"Maybe I’m A Leo"

"Pictures Of Home"

"Never Before"

"Smoke On The Water"

"Lazy"

"Space Truckin’"

"When A Blind Man Cries" (B-Side)

2024 Remaster

"Highway Star"

"Maybe I’m A Leo"

"Pictures Of Home"

"Never Before"

"Smoke On The Water"

"Lazy"

"Space Truckin’"

CD2: In Concert ’72

Introduction

"Highway Star"

"Strange Kind Of Woman"

"Maybe I’m A Leo"

"Smoke On The Water"

"Never Before"

"Lazy"

"Space Truckin’"

"Lucille"

"Maybe I’m A Leo" (sound-check)

CD3: Montreux ’71

"Swiss Yodel"

"Speed King"

"Strange Kind Of Woman"

"Into The Fire"

"Child In Time"

"Paint It Black"

"Wring That Neck (Hard Road)"

"Black Night"

"Lucille"

Blu-Ray:

2024 Atmos Remix

"Highway Star"

"Maybe I’m A Leo"

"Pictures Of Home"

"Never Before"

"Smoke On The Water"

"Lazy"

"Space Truckin’"

"When A Blind Man Cries" (B-Side)

Quad Mix

"Highway Star"

"Maybe I’m A Leo"

"Pictures Of Home"

"Never Before"

"Smoke On The Water"

"Lazy"

"Space Truckin’"

5.1 Mixes

"When A Blind Man Cries"

"Maybe I’m A Leo"

"Lazy"

LP1: All tracks previously unreleased

CD1: Tracks 1-8 new remix previously unreleased

CD1: Tracks 9-15 new remaster previously unreleased

CD2: Previously released 2012

CD3: All tracks previously unreleased

Blu-ray: Tracks 1-8 new remix previously unreleased

Blu-ray: Tracks 9-15 previously released 1974

Blu-ray: Tracks 16-18 previously released 2012

"Smoke On The Water" (2024 Remix) video:

(Photo - Ben Wolf)