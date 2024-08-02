DEEP PURPLE Land On Top Of German Album Charts For 10th Time With =1

Deep Purple, who recently released their new studio album =1, have checked in with the following update:

"First and foremost, a huge thank you to all of you for your support and all the love for Deep Purple's new album =1!

"=1 continues the band's unprecedented success story, debuting directly at number 1 on the Official German Charts in the 30th calendar week of 2024. This marks Deep Purple's fourth consecutive number 1 success, setting a new record for the band."

Since their first number 1 in 1970, the band has now reached the top of the German charts a total of ten times - an impressive achievement in the world's third-largest music market.

Deep Purple was able to receive their #1 award in person during their tour in France.

=1 follows the successful number 1 albums Whoosh! (2020), inFinite (2017), and NOW What?! (2013). For the first time, Deep Purple also claimed the number 1 spot in Sweden, and the album reached the top position in Switzerland as well. Worldwide, =1 made it into the Top 10 of the album charts ten times. In the iTunes charts, =1 reached the Top 10 in twenty countries. In addition to several number 1 positions, such as in Germany and Switzerland, it was the third most downloaded album globally.

=1 has charted in top positions around the world! Find your country below:

=1 is available via earMUSIC as Ltd. CD+DVD (Digipak), CD (Jewelcase), 2LP Gatefold (black, 180g), Ltd. Purple 2LP Gatefold (180g), Ltd. Crystal Clear 2LP (180g) and Ltd. Box Set (CD+DVD Digipak, 2LP black Gatefold, 3x exclusive 10” vinyl editions feat. live recordings from Deep Purple’s 2022 tour, exclusive Collector’s T-shirt, 2x exclusive guitar picks, 1x exclusive art print, 1x exclusive lanyard, and the chance to win a Golden Ticket giving access to all shows on the Deep Purple =1 More Time tour).

All LPs include a rich 12-page vinyl sized booklet. The bonus DVD features the approx. 60min documentary ‘Access All Areas’ joining Deep Purple backstage on tour and providing an exclusive look behind the scenes.

Further exclusive items are available via the official album store (here): Ltd. 2LP Picture Disc, Ltd. Cassette, strictly limited canvas signed by all band members - limited to 50 items only and various other merchandise items.

Tracklisting:

"Show Me"

"A Bit On The Side"

"Sharp Shooter"

"Portable Door"

"Old-Fangled Thing"

"If I Were You"

"Pictures Of You"

"I’m Saying Nothin’"

"Lazy Sod"

"Now You’re Talkin’"

"No Money To Burn"

"I’ll Catch You"

"Bleeding Obvious"

"Lazy Sod" video:

"Pictures Of You" video:

"Portable Door" video:

=1 More Time tour dates:

August

14 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live

15 - Tampa, FL - Seminole Hard Rock Event Center

17 - The Woodlands, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

18 - Durant, OK - Choctaw Casino - Grand Theater

19 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena

21 - Cincinnati, OH - PNC Pavilion at Riverbend Music Center

22 - Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

23 - Tinley Park, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

25 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

27 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre

28 - Gilford, NH - BankNH Pavilion

30 - Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

31 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

September

1 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

3 - Bridgeport, CT - Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater

4 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Broadview Stage at SPAC

6 - Bethel, NY - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

7 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

8 - Scranton, PA - The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

Tickets are available at deeppurple.com.