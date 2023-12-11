DEEP PURPLE's ROGER GLOVER - "Along The Way, The Digital World Has Invaded Us, But We Still Record In Exactly The Same Manner, And We Still Write In Exactly The Same Manner"

In a new interview with Outlook India, bassist Roger Glover says that Deep Purple's longevity as a group could be attributed to their singular focus “on music”.

“We’ve actually stuck to our original intention of concentrating on the music," says Glover. "It’s all about the music. Along the way, the digital world has invaded us, but we still record in exactly the same manner, and we still write in exactly the same manner. So that’s who we are. Take it or leave it.”

On December 17, Deep Purple will perform at Embassy International Riding School in Bengaluru, India. You can find the band's complete tour itinerary here.

(Photo - Ben Wolf)