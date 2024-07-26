DEEP PURPLE Secure 26th UK Top 40 Album With =1

Deep Purple recently released their new studio album, =1. The record enters the UK's Official Albums Chart this week at #12.

Says Official Charts: "British heavy metal legends Deep Purple see their 23rd studio album =1 become their 26th UK Top 40 LP this week (12)."

You can view the complete chart here.

The enigmatic album title, =1, encapsulates Deep Purple’s philosophy of unity amidst complexity, promising an album that resonates deeply with their five decades spanning hard rock legacy.

=1 is available via earMUSIC as Ltd. CD+DVD (Digipak), CD (Jewelcase), 2LP Gatefold (black, 180g), Ltd. Purple 2LP Gatefold (180g), Ltd. Crystal Clear 2LP (180g) and Ltd. Box Set (CD+DVD Digipak, 2LP black Gatefold, 3x exclusive 10” vinyl editions feat. live recordings from Deep Purple’s 2022 tour, exclusive Collector’s T-shirt, 2x exclusive guitar picks, 1x exclusive art print, 1x exclusive lanyard, and the chance to win a Golden Ticket giving access to all shows on the Deep Purple =1 More Time tour).

All LPs include a rich 12-page vinyl sized booklet. The bonus DVD features the approx. 60min documentary ‘Access All Areas’ joining Deep Purple backstage on tour and providing an exclusive look behind the scenes.

Further exclusive items are available via the official album store (here): Ltd. 2LP Picture Disc, Ltd. Cassette, strictly limited canvas signed by all band members - limited to 50 items only and various other merchandise items.

Tracklisting:

"Show Me"

"A Bit On The Side"

"Sharp Shooter"

"Portable Door"

"Old-Fangled Thing"

"If I Were You"

"Pictures Of You"

"I’m Saying Nothin’"

"Lazy Sod"

"Now You’re Talkin’"

"No Money To Burn"

"I’ll Catch You"

"Bleeding Obvious"

"Lazy Sod" video:

"Pictures Of You" video:

"Portable Door" video:

=1 More Time tour dates:

August

14 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live

15 - Tampa, FL - Seminole Hard Rock Event Center

17 - The Woodlands, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

18 - Durant, OK - Choctaw Casino - Grand Theater

19 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena

21 - Cincinnati, OH - PNC Pavilion at Riverbend Music Center

22 - Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

23 - Tinley Park, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

25 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

27 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre

28 - Gilford, NH - BankNH Pavilion

30 - Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

31 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

September

1 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

3 - Bridgeport, CT - Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater

4 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Broadview Stage at SPAC

6 - Bethel, NY - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

7 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

8 - Scranton, PA - The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

Tickets are available at deeppurple.com.