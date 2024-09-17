DEF CON SOUND SYSTEM Featuring MONSTER VOODOO MACHINE Frontman ADAM SEWELL Announces First Show In Two Years For Toronto - "No More Breaks; Time Is Too Short"

Def Con Sound System / Monster Voodoo Machine frontman Adam Sewell has checked in with the following update:

"The first Def Con Sound System show in over 2 years!

Toronto - Nov. 16, 2024 - Bovine Sex Club with special guests: Death Kick and Big Evil. Tickets available here.

Really looking forward to finally getting back on stage. Planning a bit more of a 'career spanning' setlist for this show. And excited to finally start moving forward again with the band.

No more breaks. Time is too short."

Sewell released his new book, Howl Like a Wounded Animal: Music Stories Vol., earlier this year.

The book contains:

3 intros

27 chapters - covering a handful of Sewell's "adventures" in the music world.

And one tear-jerker of an epilogue.

Sewell: "It’s not an autobiography. And it’s not another pointless 'check out how many drugs and fucked up things we did' behind-the-music approved glossy confessional. And it’s also not some tell-all industry-heavy name-dropping expose. This book is (hopefully) something else. Twenty-seven unique stories from the first five decades of my life wandering aimlessly in the world of music. Thank you all for your support!"

Order Howl Like A Wounded Animal: Music Stories Vol. 1. here.